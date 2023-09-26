Teenage boys arrested over series of vehicle tampering incidents

TWO teenage boys have been arrested following a series of vehicle tampering incidents in Co. Down over the weekend.

PSNI officers received multiple reports of “suspicious individuals tampering with parked vehicles” and one report of theft in the Lord Warden’s area of Bangor on September 23, they confirmed this week.

“Shortly before 8am the first report was made to police that vehicles had been tampered with overnight, followed by a similar report just after 9.30am,” the PSNI confirmed.

“These reports detailed how two teenage boys, both being of a slim build and wearing dark-coloured hoodies and gloves, were attempting to gain entry to parked cars in the area.

“A further report was then received shortly before 2pm that a van in the area had been broken into and ransacked and screwdrivers were missing.”

The PSNI have confirmed that two teenage boys, both under the age of 16, have been arrested for offences including theft and vehicle interference.

They have been bailed to return for further questioning at a later date.

The PSNI’s Inspector Donnelly said: “I would like to remind the public of the importance of securing their property so as to ensure these crimes prove futile for thieves, particularly as we come into the darker evenings.

"If anyone has any information in relation to similar incidents in the area, please do not hesitate to get in contact via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 345 of 23/09/23.”