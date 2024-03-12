Teenager appears in court charged with murder of John Cavanagh

A TEENAGER will appear at the Old Bailey today after being charged with murdering a man who died following an attack in west London.

John Cavanagh was assaulted in Dawley Avenue, Uxbridge at around 8pm on Monday, March 4.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene and he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A post-mortem confirmed the cause of Mr Cavanagh’s death was a head injury.

The 44-year-old lived in Uxbridge, and his family have been informed of his death, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed.

Jimmy McDonagh, 19, was arrested on March 8 in the Ilkestone area of Derbyshire and later charged with Mr Cavanagh’s murder.

He appeared in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates’ on Saturday, March 9, where he was remanded until his next hearing at the Old Bailey today, Tuesday, March 12.

The Met Police has urged those with information regarding the incident to come forward.

“Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 6741/04Mar,” they state.

“To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”