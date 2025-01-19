Teenager convicted of manslaughter of John Cavanagh following fatal punch to the neck

A TEENAGER has been convicted of the manslaughter of his neighbour, who died after sustaining a single punch to the neck.

Jimmy McDonagh, 18, struck 44-year-old John Cavanagh during an argument in Uxbridge, West London, last March.

Police officers and the London Ambulance Service were called to the scene and Mr Cavanagh was taken to hospital, where he later died.

McDonagh was convicted on Wednesday following a week-long trial at the Old Bailey.

Internal injuries

Police launched an investigation following an argument between McDonagh and Mr Cavanagh at a house in Dawley Avenue in Uxbridge at around 8.10pm on Monday, March 4, 2024.

During the altercation, McDonagh punched Mr Cavanagh in the neck.

The single punch caused Mr Cavanagh to fall to the floor and it was later found it caused severe internal injuries leading to his death.

McDonagh was arrested the following day in the Ilkeston area of Derbyshire, around 120 miles from Uxbridge.

He was transferred to Hounslow Police Station in West London where he was interviewed under caution on four separate occasions before being charged with murder on Friday, March 8.

The charge was later amended to manslaughter by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Following his conviction this week, McDonagh will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on March 7.

'Some sense of justice'

"John's family have had an agonising wait to be able to hear the full evidence in this case, and while nothing will ease the pain they continue to live with, I hope this verdict provides some sense of justice for them," said Detective Inspector Rebecca Woodsford.

"They have listened to witnesses, watched CCTV and seen the evidence of McDonagh who denied manslaughter, saying he acted in self-defence, but the jury did not believe McDonagh's account and have found him guilty.

"I would like to pay testament to the jury and my team’s determination and commitment to see justice is done during this hugely difficult investigation and trial."