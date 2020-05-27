Teenager convicted of Ana Kriegel murder assaulted in detention centre
ONE OF the teenage boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old Ana Kriegel in 2018 has been assaulted in Oberstown Detention Centre.

The teenager, known only as Boy A, was 13 when he murdered Ana in an abandoned house in Lucan, and along with Boy B was the youngest person to be charged with murder in the history of the State.

The now-15-year-old is carrying out his sentence in Oberstown Youth Detention Centre, and it is understood he was attacked by a group of his fellow detainees on Sunday evening.

Reports indicate that Boy A was watching TV alone when two youths attacked him, leaving him with bruises in what is described as a minor assault.

A source told The Irish Sun that the teenager is "a bit of a loner" and "has been trying to throw his weight around a bit in there and it has come back to haunt him".

"He got a few slaps and was left with bruising. It's not too serious".

Ana Kriegel was murdered in an abandoned house in Lucan two years ago. Boy A was convicted of her murder and sexual assault.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed they are investigating the assault, including CCTV footage of the incident.

A Garda spokesman told Dublin Live:

"An Garda Síochána are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Oberstown Detention Campus on Sunday 24th May 2020."

Boy A was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and sexual assault of Ana Kriegel in May 2018.

His sentence can be reviewed after 12 years, meaning his earliest possible release date is 18 June, 2031.

The second teenager convicted of Ana's murder, Boy B, is appealing against his conviction. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison to be reviewed after eight years.

