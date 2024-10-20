Teenager in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Antrim

A TEENAGER is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Co. Antrim.

The incident occurred in the Main Street area of Waterfoot in the early hours of Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested later on Saturday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following the incident, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuiness said he believed the assault had followed an argument inside a bar.

"Police received a report that a man was unconscious in the Main Street area of the village just after 1.25am," he said.

"The 19-year-old was taken to hospital by colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and remains in a critical condition at this time.

"It is believed that there may have been an argument inside licenced premises, before an altercation occurred in the street outside."

A second statement later on Saturday revealed detectives had made an arrest.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested this afternoon in connection with the investigation on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent," it read.

"He has been taken to police custody as enquiries continue.

"The victim, a 19-year-old man, remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time."

Police have appealed to anyone who may have been in the bar or the Main Street area at the time the incidents took place to contact them on 101, quoting reference 130 of October 19.