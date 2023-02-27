Teenager stabbed in serious assault in Dublin dies in hospital
Garda search teams around the streets of the scene following a stabbing in Swords

A 19-YEAR-OLD who was stabbed in a serious assault in Dublin has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The incident happened at 7pm on Thursday, February 23 in Brookfield Avenue, Swords.

Gardai confirmed they attended a serious assault and that the victim, aged 19, had been taken to hospital that evening, where he was in a critical condition.

Yesterday, they confirmed that he had died.

In a statement, Gardai said: “The 19-year-old male, who was seriously assaulted on Brookdale Avenue, Swords, on Thursday, February 23 was pronounced deceased at Beaumont Hospital this afternoon, Sunday, February 26.”

“No further information is available at this time,” they added.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested shortly after the attack and has since been charged.

He appeared before a special sitting of Criminal Courts of Justice on the afternoon of Saturday, February 25.

