A GROUP of students have been rescued at Sandymount Strand earlier today.

Seven teenagers were walking on the strand when they reportedly got into difficulty.

At approximately 2:24 pm Dun Laoighre RNLI was asked by the Irish Coast Guard to launch a lifeboat to aid the group.

According to RTÉ, Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 was involved in the rescue also to aid the operation.

The group had been caught in a tide coming in and needed to raise the alarm.