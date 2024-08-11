Ten police officers injured in 'disgusting' Derry disturbances

THE PSNI has said that 10 police officers were injured during several hours of disorder in Derry on Saturday night.

Fireworks, petrol bombs and masonry were thrown at police during the disturbances in Nailors Row.

At one point, the PSNI issuing a statement urging parents and guardians to bring their children home, with Foyle MP Colum Eastwood likening the involvement of young people to 'child abuse'.

So far, one person has been arrested, with police promising a 'robust investigation' to bring all of those involved to justice.

'Senseless violence'

Police said that during the disorder, a number of tactics were deployed in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, including the use of the Public Order Dog Unit.

"We are liaising with community representatives to prevent further escalation and ask parents/guardians to come and bring their children home," read a PSNI statement just after 10pm last night.

"This disorder is presenting a serious risk to the safety of residents in the area."

Responding to the violence, SDLP leader Mr Eastwood branded the scenes 'disgusting'.

"And putting children in this position is nothing short of child abuse," he added.

"Derry, resolutely, opposes this senseless violence."

'Disgraceful and senseless'

In a statement today, Superintendent William Calderwood said the disorder was motivated by a desire to attack police.

He added that those involved exploited the increased number of officers in the area, with the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade taking place in the city on Saturday afternoon.

"The scenes we witnessed were disgusting and I want to commend our officers for their professionalism," he said.

"These were difficult conditions for officers from across numerous departments.

"To see our officers injured as a result of this violence is appalling. It is completely unacceptable.

"To date one arrest has been made, but we can reassure you a robust investigation is underway to bring all those responsible for this violence to justice.

"I want to make it clear this violence involved individuals who were intent on attacking police and who exploited an increased police presence in the city yesterday to do just that."

He added: "We know from the work our officers do on a daily basis that last night's disgraceful and senseless violence will have provoked anger in the local community and wider area.

"The public can be reassured you will see our officers on duty today, continuing to work with communities and working to keep people safe."