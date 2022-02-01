The Lion King cast and crew subjected to racial abuse in Dublin
Several cast and crew of the Dublin production of the Lion King were recently subjected to racial abuse, the theatre has said.

SEVERAL CAST and crew members of the Lion King in Dublin have recently been subjected to racial abuse while returning home, the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre has said.

The show has been running since 31 December 2021 and is ongoing until 4 February 2022.

Tweeting on Monday night, the Bird Gáis Enegery Theatre account said "it is shocking that something so vile and appalling happened to our colleagues who have brought such joy to thousands of theatregoers since the show opened".

The theatres and Disney Theatrical Productions "strongly condemn all forms of discrimination," they said.

"We fully stand with the performers and crew and have put plans in place to support those affected by this incident."

"Over the last 25 years, The Lion King has been a beacon of optimism and inclusion across the globe," the statement continued.

"Its very presence and the vision of the world that our audience experiences while watching the show, is in itself an instrument to change hearts and minds."

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions then confirmed they are making a donation to the Irish Network Against Racism, "which is committed to combatting racism and all related forms of discrimination in Ireland."

The incident has been reported to An Garda Síochána.

