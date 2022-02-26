Two performances by Russian ballet companies cancelled in Dublin
News

Two performances by Russian ballet companies cancelled in Dublin

UPCOMING PERFORMANCES of Swan Lake by a Russian ballet company have been cancelled in Dublin.

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre said it had decided to suspend the performances by the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The performances had been scheduled from 29 March to 3 April 2022.

“The Bord Gais Energy Theatre stands firmly behind the people and nation of Ukraine and has today taken the decision to cancel the upcoming performances of Swan Lake by St Petersburg Ballet Theatre which were scheduled to take place from 29 March to 3 April 2022,” it said.

“We hope for a diplomatic, swift, and more peaceful resolution to this tragic attack.

“We will be in touch with customers in the coming days with more information and we appreciate your patience at this time.”

Separately, the Helix Theatre in DCU also cancelled a performance by the Royal Royal Moscow Ballet to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years,” the theatre said in a statement.

“The company is made up of many different nationalities — Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

“However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, is it crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries takes all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have an impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels."

See More: Ballet, Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin, Russia, Ukraine

Related

PSNI accepts petition from Fiona Donohoe seeking justice for her son Noah
News 4 hours ago

PSNI accepts petition from Fiona Donohoe seeking justice for her son Noah

By: Connell McHugh

Emerald Airlines’ inaugural flight departs from Donegal to Dublin
News 5 hours ago

Emerald Airlines’ inaugural flight departs from Donegal to Dublin

By: Connell McHugh

DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest today
News 6 hours ago

DUP Assembly Member Christopher Stalford to be laid to rest today

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

New All Ireland football championship format to be trialed from 2023
Sport 3 hours ago

New All Ireland football championship format to be trialed from 2023

By: Connell McHugh

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald calling for expulsion of Russian ambassador to Ireland
News 7 hours ago

Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald calling for expulsion of Russian ambassador to Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke reach finals in Bulgaria at Strandja tournament
Sport 1 day ago

Kellie Harrington and Aoife O’Rourke reach finals in Bulgaria at Strandja tournament

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Andy Farrell has selected his Ireland team for the Italy game, Carbery starts, Micheal Lowry starts at full-back
Sport 1 day ago

Andy Farrell has selected his Ireland team for the Italy game, Carbery starts, Micheal Lowry starts at full-back

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula One following events in Ukraine
Sport 1 day ago

The Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula One following events in Ukraine

By: Conor O'Donoghue