UPCOMING PERFORMANCES of Swan Lake by a Russian ballet company have been cancelled in Dublin.

The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre said it had decided to suspend the performances by the St Petersburg Ballet Theatre as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The performances had been scheduled from 29 March to 3 April 2022.

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre statement regarding St Petersburg Ballet Theatre performances of Swan Lake. pic.twitter.com/IpKwYgfsGS — Bord Gáis Energy Theatre (@BGETheatre) February 26, 2022

“The Bord Gais Energy Theatre stands firmly behind the people and nation of Ukraine and has today taken the decision to cancel the upcoming performances of Swan Lake by St Petersburg Ballet Theatre which were scheduled to take place from 29 March to 3 April 2022,” it said.

“We hope for a diplomatic, swift, and more peaceful resolution to this tragic attack.

“We will be in touch with customers in the coming days with more information and we appreciate your patience at this time.”

Separately, the Helix Theatre in DCU also cancelled a performance by the Royal Royal Moscow Ballet to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years,” the theatre said in a statement.

“The company is made up of many different nationalities — Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

Statement regarding tonight's performance of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet at The Helix. pic.twitter.com/gW3QAhHaQ8 — The Helix (@TheHelixDublin) February 25, 2022

“However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, is it crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries takes all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have an impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels."