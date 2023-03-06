The Republic of Ireland WNT have been announced as Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2023

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team has been chosen as the Grand Marshal for the 2023 National St. Patrick’s Day Parade.



Team Manager Vera Pauw, experienced defender Diane Caldwell and former international Paula Gorham will represent the team and lead out the national parade on Friday March 17th.



The efforts, skill and determination of the Women’s National Football Team has seen them reach their first ever FIFA World Cup Finals taking place later this year in Australia and New Zealand. The entire squad reflects the very best of Ireland’s strength, perseverance and sporting achievement and acts as an inspiration for fans young and old across Ireland.



Lord Mayor of Dublin, Caroline Conroy: “The National St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of Dublin’s most memorable occasions and I am really looking forward to having the chance to enjoy it from the beautiful Lord Mayor’s carriage. I think it’s particularly fitting that this year’s Grand Marshal is the Republic of Ireland Women’s National Football Team, represented by their Manager Vera Pauw. They have been an inspiration to us all and we’ll be following their progress closely at the World Cup later this year.”

Huge honour for Republic of Ireland WNT to be confirmed as Grand Marshal for St. Patrick's Day Festival ☘️#COYGIG — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 6, 2023

Republic of Ireland National Women’s Team Manager, Vera Pauw: “What a year 2023 will be for women’s football in Ireland but also for the country as a whole because we celebrate our success together. The achievement of this team is incredible but we know that we wouldn’t have made it without the fantastic support of the Irish people, from all around the world. So it is a huge honour for the team to be named as Grand Marshal for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade before we fly to Australia this summer to do the nation proud at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. I feel extremely lucky to represent the squad and will be especially looking forward to seeing all the smiling faces on March 17th.”



Returning to the 2023 festivities is Festival Quarter at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks which will be home to a magical day-to-night urban Festival for all, from March 16th to 19th on the grounds of one of Ireland’s most spectacular and historic heritage sites, in the heart of Dublin. Festival Quarter will also host the Food & Drinks Village, a daily showcase of Ireland’s incredible produce, arts and crafts and a space for all to relax and connect.



For full programme details, tickets and more see www.stpatricksfestival.ie