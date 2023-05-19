AS PART of The Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary the Irish Embassy in London hosted Professor Jonathan Tonge from the University of Liverpool.

In collaboration with the project Troubles, Tragedy & Trauma, Professor Tonge opened his talk by describing the GFA as “a truly impressive peace”. The project was established in 2016, founded by Michael O'Hare as a legacy to his sister Majella, who was killed in 1976 when just 12 years old.

The Troubles, Tragedy & Trauma website says it “aims to highlight legacy issues with regards to the Troubles, encourage reconciliation and promote positive mental wellbeing for those affected by the conflict”.

Professor reminded the audience that in 1996 the IRA had entered the peace process.

The Good Friday Agreement has been a success: 3,600 conflict-related deaths in the 25 years prior to the deal; 165 in the 25 years since tells a story of dramatic transformation for good.

The situation in the North has improved to an extent few thought possible.

Professor Tonge argued that the public have not lost faith in the Good Friday Agreement’s institutions. Support for devolved power-sharing remains extensive, few see direct rule from Westminster as an alternative. People know that local issues, such as the health service crisis that need Stormont solutions.

Looking to the future Professor Tonge made suggestions to stabilise the democratic process and prevent dissolution.

He argued that the Executive needs to be more robust, and proofed against collapse. He said: “The posts of First and Deputy First Minister should be retitled as Joint First Ministers, to reflect their equal powers; or there could be a single First Minister, drawn from the largest Assembly party.”

He added: “Should either of the two largest parties decline to nominate for a First Ministership, refusal should be time limited. After a generous period of, say, one year, the next largest party should be permitted to nominate for the post. Legislation could require 70 per cent support, effectively ensuring that there is cross-community backing.”

Professor Tonge finished on a positive note: “Twenty- five years on, let’s build a healthy politics to complement this truly impressive peace,” he said.