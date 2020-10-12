The Wanted star Tom Parker reveals he has been diagnosed with terminal brain tumour
News

The Wanted star Tom Parker reveals he has been diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

Image: Tom Parker/Instagram

THE WANTED star Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour which is terminal.

The 32-year-old singer confirmed the news to fans on Instagram.

Tom wrote: “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

Advertisement

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Parker is set to become a father for the second time with his wife Kelsey Hardwick.

They are expecting a boy.

The pair, who married in 2018, already have a 16-month-old daughter, Aurelia, together.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on

Advertisement

Speaking in an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Kelsey said that they have asked doctors not to tell Tom how long he has left.

“I said that for Tom's state of mind, and who he is as a person, that would not be good for him. He would literally sit here and count down the days and not live his life."

"We're not thinking like that. No one can define you by that. Tom went to the hospital with his brother before because I couldn't go, and I said to his brother, 'Don’t let them tell him', and his brother said he was fishing for an answer.

“I'm in groups with people going through the same thing, and they said there are people who were told they had three months to live and they're still going five years later."

Tom made his name as one fifth of the boyband The Wanted.

The band scored three top 10 albums in the UK and Ireland together.

They are best known for their global smash hit single Glad You Came, which topped the singles chart in the United Kingdom for two weeks and in Ireland for five weeks.

Advertisement

The single was also a huge hit in the US, where it sold three million copies and hit number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since the band went on hiatus in 2014, Tom has taken to the stage as Danny Zuko in a touring production of Grease, and reached the semi-finals of Celebrity Masterchef.

See More: Music, The Wanted, Tom Parker

Related

Kevin Bacon reveals he's a huge fan of Irish music - and has even written a song on bodhrán
News 16 hours ago

Kevin Bacon reveals he's a huge fan of Irish music - and has even written a song on bodhrán

By: Jack Beresford

Ronan Keating pays special tribute to Stephen Gately on 11th anniversary of Boyzone singer’s death
News 22 hours ago

Ronan Keating pays special tribute to Stephen Gately on 11th anniversary of Boyzone singer’s death

By: Jack Beresford

U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’ Named Greatest Album Of The 1980s In BBC Poll
News 2 days ago

U2’s ‘The Joshua Tree’ Named Greatest Album Of The 1980s In BBC Poll

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Tir Chonaill Gaels start the season with gritty 0-09 to 1-03 away win against North London Shamrocks in the London SFC
Sport 15 hours ago

Tir Chonaill Gaels start the season with gritty 0-09 to 1-03 away win against North London Shamrocks in the London SFC

By: Stephen Mahon

Goals galore as Fulham Irish resist spirited Granuaile fightback in the London SHC
Sport 15 hours ago

Goals galore as Fulham Irish resist spirited Granuaile fightback in the London SHC

By: Ciarán McLoughlin

Finbarrs and Barnabas advance to Intermediate Semis
Sport 15 hours ago

Finbarrs and Barnabas advance to Intermediate Semis

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Decisive Dowling seals Senior Football league for McDermotts in Warwickshire
Sport 16 hours ago

Decisive Dowling seals Senior Football league for McDermotts in Warwickshire

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Wolfwalkers: Watch the spellbinding new trailer for the Irish animated film that’s earning rave reviews
News 18 hours ago

Wolfwalkers: Watch the spellbinding new trailer for the Irish animated film that’s earning rave reviews

By: Jack Beresford