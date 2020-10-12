The Wanted star Tom Parker reveals he has been diagnosed with terminal brain tumour

THE WANTED star Tom Parker has revealed he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour which is terminal.

The 32-year-old singer confirmed the news to fans on Instagram.

Tom wrote: “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why.

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment.

“We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.

“It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

Parker is set to become a father for the second time with his wife Kelsey Hardwick.

They are expecting a boy.

The pair, who married in 2018, already have a 16-month-old daughter, Aurelia, together.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Kelsey said that they have asked doctors not to tell Tom how long he has left.

“I said that for Tom's state of mind, and who he is as a person, that would not be good for him. He would literally sit here and count down the days and not live his life."

"We're not thinking like that. No one can define you by that. Tom went to the hospital with his brother before because I couldn't go, and I said to his brother, 'Don’t let them tell him', and his brother said he was fishing for an answer.

“I'm in groups with people going through the same thing, and they said there are people who were told they had three months to live and they're still going five years later."

Tom made his name as one fifth of the boyband The Wanted.

The band scored three top 10 albums in the UK and Ireland together.

They are best known for their global smash hit single Glad You Came, which topped the singles chart in the United Kingdom for two weeks and in Ireland for five weeks.

The single was also a huge hit in the US, where it sold three million copies and hit number three on the Billboard Hot 100.

Since the band went on hiatus in 2014, Tom has taken to the stage as Danny Zuko in a touring production of Grease, and reached the semi-finals of Celebrity Masterchef.