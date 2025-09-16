Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Antrim
News

Murder investigation launched following death of man in Co. Antrim

A MURDER investigation is underway following the death of a man in Co. Antrim.

The 42-year-old was found seriously injured at a property in Lisburn in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He has since died in hospital, the PSNI have confirmed in a statement.

Detectives from the force’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder inquiry.

“Police received a call for assistance from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service just before 1am on Monday morning, 15th September, at a property in the Wardsborough Road area of the city,” Detective Inspector Jill Angus said in a statement.

The man was found seriously injured at a property in the Wardsborough Road area

“Officers attended, and a man, aged 42, was located at the property with serious injuries.

“Medical treatment was provided at the scene – before he was transferred onward to hospital.
“Sadly, the man then passed away due to the extent of his injuries.”

Police have since made two arrests in connection with the investigation.

“A 38-year-old woman and 37-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of murder, and remain in custody at this time, assisting detectives with their enquiries,” Det Insp Angus confirmed.

“The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Wardsborough area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened – cordons also remain in place,” she added.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and to determine exactly what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 29 15/09/25.”

