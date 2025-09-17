PJ Hegarty lands contract to deliver first phase of €200m Cork Airport redevelopment

PJ HEGARTY has been awarded the contract to deliver the first phase of Cork Airport's €200m Capital Development Plan, one of the most significant projects at the airport in almost 25 years.

The project forms part of the daa's investment programme at the airport, which also includes new boarding gates, airbridges, aircraft parking stands, a long-term car park extension and a 1.7MW solar farm.

PJ Hegarty, which was founded in Cork 100 years ago and now has offices across Ireland and Britain, said it was pleased to have landed the contract.

"We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract by daa, which will further enhance the facilities in Cork Airport and its growing reputation as a transport hub of choice," said Maurice Killeen, the firm's Southern Region Operations Director.

The works will see the construction of a new mezzanine floor within the terminal building, which will include a larger executive lounge and an expanded duty-free shop, enhancing the overall passenger experience at the airport.

The development will also create a state-of-the-art security screening area, featuring the latest C3 technology and a reconfigured arrivals zone with brighter facilities, new café/bar and upgraded car hire services.

"2025 marks the 100-year anniversary of our founding in Cork and it is very appropriate that we continue to form new partnerships in the region with a client as progressive and ambitious as Cork Airport in our Centenary year,” added Killeen.