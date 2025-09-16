Ireland welcomes 6,000 new citizens in series of ceremonies

IRELAND has granted Irish citizenship to 6,000 people this week.

A series of ceremonies have taken place at the Convention Centre Dublin to mark the occasion.

Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for Migration, Colm Brophy and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe have led the events, with the support of Ministers of State Robert Troy and Neale Richmond.

“It is a great honour for me to attend these citizenship ceremonies and join so many people as they embark on this new chapter in their lives,” Minister Brophy said.

“I know the importance of migration and the essential role it plays in the development of our nation and how it contributes to our society. I encourage each of our new citizens to continue to integrate and help create communities where everyone contributes, belongs and thrives,” he added.

“I would like to congratulate all of our newest citizens, as well as their friends and family supporting them on this special day.”

Finance Minister Donohoe said new citizens “bring new skills and talent”.

“Ireland’s economy has continued to grow in recent years and migration has played a key role in this development,” he said.

“Our new citizens have brought skills and talents from around the world that are enhancing the capabilities of our labour market and economy and in obtaining their citizenship are committing their future to Ireland.

“It is a privilege to be part of this joyous celebration and I would like to congratulate our new Irish citizens on acquiring their citizenship.”

Six citizenship ceremonies have been held this week welcoming approved applicants from over 138 countries, residing across all 32 counties on the island of Ireland.

During the ceremonies each of them made a declaration of ‘fidelity and loyalty to the State’ before formally becoming Irish citizens.

The presiding officer at the ceremonies was Judge Paddy McMahon, who is responsible for conferring the attendees with Irish Citizenship.

Citizenship applications in Ireland have increased from annually processing around 12,000 applications a year in 2022 to processing over 20,000 applications in 2023, and nearly 31,000 in 2024.

Changes introduced in the citizenship division of the Department of Justice, including the introduction of an online digital application, online payments, and eVetting, have sped up the application process.

The time it takes to process an application has dropped from 15 months in 2023 to eight months in 2024.