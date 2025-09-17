Gardaí investigating disappearance of child not seen for number of years find human skeletal remains

GARDAÍ investigating the disappearance of a child from Co Dublin have today found human skeletal remains.

Daniel Aruebose, who would now be seven years old, has not been seen for a number of years.

Gardaí believe the remains found at a site in Donabate, north Dublin, are those of the missing boy.

"Gardaí in Swords are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the disappearance of Daniel Aruebose," read a statement from gardaí.

Concerns

Daniel is known to have resided at The Gallery Apartments, Donabate, Co. Dublin but it has been a number of years since there has been any confirmed sighting of him.

The Child and Family Agency (TUSLA) raised their concerns about Daniel with An Garda Síochána on Friday, August 29.

Following enquiries and acting on other available information, gardaí said they believed Daniel had died.

On Sunday, August 31, investigators carried out a technical examination of an apartment at The Gallery Apartments and continue to carry out house-to-house enquiries at the complex.

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone who was resident in The Gallery Apartments between July 2019 and the present date to speak with the investigation team.

On Monday, September 1, gardaí took control of an area of open ground in Donabate that has been the subject of ongoing searches, leading to today's discovery of human skeletal remains.

The two-week operation involved national garda units, PSNI cadaver dogs and external forensic specialists.

An Garda Síochána is now engaging with the local coroner in relation to the discovery.

"The remains will be subject of careful and sensitive exhumation from the current burial site," read the garda statement.

"Formal identification of the remains will now have to be carried out, including DNA analysis."

Speculation

An Garda Síochána added that it is aware of the extensive public commentary surrounding the investigation.

They have urged the public to verify any content they see in relation to the investigation, including speculation, rumours and theories on what may have happened to Daniel.

"An Garda Síochána appeals to all members of the public to independently verify any information that you are reading on social media and/or messaging apps," added a statement.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to the public and have urged anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact them.

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist gardaí in relation to the death of Daniel is asked to contact the investigation team at Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any member of An Garda Síochána.