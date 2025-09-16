TD Eoin Hayes 'profoundly sorry' after black face controversy

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TD Eoin Hayes has issued a public apology for what he described as a “completely inappropriate” Halloween costume he wore in 2009.

The pictures allegedly show Hayes after he applied dark makeup to portray then-US President Barack Obama while Hayes was president of the University College Cork Students’ Union.

In a statement released recently, Hayes acknowledged that a news outlet had obtained photographs of the costume and intended to publish them.

He said he dressed as Obama, whom he admired at the time and later campaigned for during the 2012 US presidential election, but now fully recognises the racial insensitivity of his actions.

Hayes admitted that he lacked awareness back then of how offensive and hurtful the costume was and described the decision as “a huge mistake”.

He expressed deep regret, stating that he takes full responsibility for his actions and any harm they may have caused.

Party leader Holly Cairns, speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, said there was “no way to sugarcoat” what had happened and expressed her frustration at having to address the controversy upon her return from maternity leave.

“There are so many issues that me and the party would prefer to be focusing on,” Cairns said.

“Instead, we're talking about this.”

Cairns also noted Hayes’ acceptance of responsibility. “He said that he didn’t understand how objectionable and hurtful it was at the time but that he should have known better,” she said. “And he’s issued an unreserved apology to that effect.”

Cairns further clarified that if the incident had occurred more recently, Hayes would not remain a party TD.

“The fact that this happened 16 years ago is a very different situation,” she said. “And like Eoin said himself, it is indefensible, it is wrong.”

Hayes's apology comes shortly after he was readmitted to the party in July following a seven-month suspension for providing incorrect information about the timing of his share sale in Palantir Technologies, a company he previously worked for.

His return was approved by acting party leader Cian O’Callaghan.

Hayes concluded by reaffirming his condemnation of racism and expressed hope that his apology would contribute to greater accountability and learning.