Sisk reports £625m turnover and return to profit in UK after targeting ‘key sectors’

SISK has reported an increase to £625m turnover and a return to profit in its UK operations.

The Irish firm, which is headquartered in Dublin, trades as John Sisk & Son Ltd in the UK.

For 2024 its British-based branch recorded a turnover of £625m, marking a significant increase on the £475m turnover it reported in 2023.

They have also reported an operating profit of £5.8m in 2024, following a loss of £9.5m in 2023.

The firm claims their success over the past year reflects “enhanced performance across a number of its key sectors including commercial, sports & leisure, residential, infrastructure, healthcare, and life sciences”.

The business also secured key projects with clients including Greystar, ManLife, Moderna and Diamond Light, and recently agreed to acquire Northern Irish-based Farrans Construction.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but once approved is expected to further strengthen Sisk’s capability in infrastructure delivery across the UK and Ireland.

“FY2024 was an improved year for us, following a challenging period marked by legacy projects,” Sisk’s Chief Operating Officer Steven McGee said this week.

“Over the past 24 months, we’ve strategically secured projects in key sectors we have been targeting, most notably in the commercial and healthcare spaces across central London,” he added.

“Our regional operations have also performed strongly where we have delivered a major life sciences project for Moderna in Oxfordshire, and we have won places on significant infrastructure frameworks.

"The formation of our newly consolidated Sisk Infrastructure business unit now gives us greater capacity to deliver for clients across critical sub-sectors, including transport, energy, marine, and aviation supported by our key services subsidiary businesses, Vision Built, Sisk Rail and Fuse Rail.”

Mr McGee explained that the firm has “invested in the UK business and implemented significant changes to position the business for long-term success and sustainable growth”.

“Backed by a strong balance sheet and solid financial footing with zero debt, we are well-equipped to invest in our future and meet the evolving needs of our clients,” he added.