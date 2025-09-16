Gavin confirms only one term if elected and urges voting rights for Irish abroad

FIANNA Fáil’s presidential hopeful Jim Gavin has firmly committed to serving only one term if elected, promising an “extremely active and intensive” seven-year tenure.

Speaking during his campaign stop at the party’s annual think-in in Cork, the former football manager also laid out a vision for a presidency that would not shy away from highlighting Ireland’s pressing social issues, most notably the housing crisis.

“I believe one term is enough to make a meaningful impact,” Gavin told reporters, noting that his presidency would be focused on inclusion, representation, and upholding the dignity of all Irish citizens.

Gavin also took a bold stance on the extension of voting rights in presidential elections, stating that Irish citizens living in Northern Ireland and abroad should have the opportunity to vote.

“In recognition of the president’s unique role representing the Irish people, I believe this right should be extended beyond the borders of the State,” he said, echoing a long-standing call from diaspora advocacy groups and some political parties, including Sinn Féin.

Such a change would require a constitutional referendum and could open the door to participation for millions of Irish citizens globally.

A 20-year veteran of the Defence Forces, Gavin publicly praised the Women of Honour group for shedding light on abuse and systemic failures within the military.

“They’ve done a great service to the State. These issues must be confronted, and the Defence Forces must learn and evolve,” he said.

When asked about his own awareness of such abuse during his military career, Gavin insisted he maintained high standards and would have taken action had he been aware of any misconduct under his command.

“I was shocked by the revelations,” he added, expressing full support for the tribunal investigating the matter.

Gavin also called for greater transparency in the office of the presidency, saying it should be brought under the remit of Freedom of Information legislation.

“The people have a right to know how their democracy functions, within reason, of course, given the sensitivities of international and constitutional matters.”

During the Cork event, Gavin addressed criticism over a campaign video filmed on a farm, including jabs about his white trousers and an open gate, with humour.

“I do have a rural background,” he said, referring to his family’s roots in west Clare. “I may be a proud Dub, but farming is in my DNA.”

He also tackled more serious controversies head-on, particularly his remarks on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Doubling down on his earlier statements, Gavin described the situation as “genocide” and said Israel’s actions amount to war crimes.

“The violence must stop, aid must get through, and hostages must be released unconditionally,” he stated.

While Fine Gael reportedly approached Gavin to run in the past, he said his loyalty has always been with Fianna Fáil.

“Whatever party reached out, I said no. I come from a family steeped in Fianna Fáil tradition. My grandparents fought in the War of Independence, that sense of duty runs deep.”

He cited former president Patrick Hillery as a family friend and a model of presidential dignity, noting he would seek to emulate President Michael D. Higgins by speaking “without fear or favour” on behalf of those who feel unheard.

As the race for Áras an Uachtaráin tightens, Gavin’s campaign has gathered momentum while the field of independent candidates narrows.

Businessman Gareth Sheridan secured one local council nomination but fell short in others, while celebrity contender Conor McGregor dropped out, citing barriers within Ireland’s “outdated Constitution”.

Gavin, meanwhile, is focused solely on his campaign.

“Polls and predictions don’t matter,” he said. “This is about trust, service, and giving people a voice.”