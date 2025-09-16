Bank of Ireland on track to complete €7m worth of branch upgrades this year

BANK OF IRELAND has confirmed it is on track to complete a €7m branch upgrade programme this year.

The bank has earmarked the money to refurbish 24 of its branches across fourteen counties in Ireland.

Improvements will largely be made on accessibility at each of the sites, with all projects set to be complete by the end of 2025.

This week the firm provided an update on the works, confirming that the refurbishment of 13 branches is now complete, while work in four branches is currently underway, and work on a further seven locations “on track for completion by the end of the year”.

“Each of the 24 refurbished branches will have a dedicated office to support vulnerable or neurodiverse customers and colleagues,” a Bank of Ireland spokesperson explained.

“Enhanced wheelchair access has been implemented at several locations and six of the refurbished branches have also had state-of-the-art defibrillator machines installed, ensuring their availability to local communities at all times,” they added.

Susan Russell, who is CEO of Bank of Ireland’s Retail Ireland division, said the programme of works reflects the brand’s “commitment to the community”.

“Providing a leading branch-banking experience is one of our key priorities and these refurbishments ensure customers enjoy the latest technology and accessible, comfortable spaces,” Ms Russell explained.

“Our overall branch investment, including refurbishments, state-of-the-art ATMs, and life-saving defibrillators, reflects our deep commitment to serving communities,” she added.

“We will continue to invest in our branches, which provide access to cash and other essential banking services for customers.”

The firm also recently provided an update on its nationwide ATM upgrade programme, which has seen 118 new devices installed across 30 branch locations.