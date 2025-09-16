An Post marks 25 years of Westlife with special stamp issue
Entertainment

An Post marks 25 years of Westlife with special stamp issue

A SPECIAL set of stamps have been issued to mark 25 years since Westlife began touring.

An Post have launched the limited-edition Westlife 25 stamp collection this month.

They pay tribute to the iconic Irish boy band, which was founded in Dublin in 1998 and has now been going for more than a quarter of a century.

The stamps feature the group’s Kian Egan, Mark Feehily, Nicky Byrne and Shane Filan.

They do not include original band member Brian McFadden, who left the group in 2004.

An Post has launched a special set of stamps marking 25 years of Westlife (Pic: An Post)

“To have this recognition means the world to us,” Westlife said in a statement.

“It is such an honour and privilege to be featured on Irish stamps and it is a very special way to commemorate our 25 years of Westlife touring together,” they add.

“We are so grateful to the fans who’ve supported us right from the very beginning and also a special mention and thank you to An Post too.

“See you on the envelopes! Love Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane.”

The stamps do not feature original band member Brian McFadden

Created by Shaughn McGrath Creative, who worked closely with the band, the stamps feature images of each band member with their signature.

“They are a tribute to Westlife’s global success as artists and their role as wonderful ambassadors for Ireland and its music,” a spokesperson for An Post said.

“As well as being beautiful collectibles, they will bring a touch of class – and a wave of nostalgia – to every envelope posted to family and friends near and far,” they add.

The Westlife 25 Stamps are available to buy at anpost.com/westlife, with booklets also available in post offices nationwide.

“Fans are advised to move fast – once they’re gone, they’re gone,” An Post added.

See More: 25 Years, An Post, Stamps, Westlife

Related
Entertainment 5 years ago

Global phenomenon Riverdance celebrates its 25th anniversary in style

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 3 days ago

Truth and testimony take the stage in BOY

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 4 days ago

Ten Minutes with... Kate Gilmore

By: Claudia Redmond

Latest
Business 3 hours ago

Irish exports to US drop sharply as stockpiling and tariffs take their toll

By: Mark Murphy

Business 21 hours ago

Seagate boosts Northern Ireland economy with major investment

By: Mark Murphy

News 23 hours ago

One in four Irish adults have no plan for retirement

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Zero-alcohol beer sales increased by over a quarter in past year

By: Mark Murphy

Business 1 day ago

Irishman Jarlath Finnegan joins Manchester-based construction and utilities services firm Bethell Group

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

'Rest in peace, champ': Tributes paid after former world boxing champion Ricky Hatton dies aged 46

By: Gerard Donaghy