Harris and presidential hopefuls support greater transparency for Áras an Uachtaráin

CALLS are growing to bring the president’s office under Freedom of Information law.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has showed his support for making the office of the President of Ireland subject to Freedom of Information (FoI) legislation, in a move that has drawn backing from several presidential candidates ahead of the upcoming election.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, Harris said he was open to the idea of increasing transparency within the presidency, including bringing Áras an Uachtaráin under the remit of FoI.

Currently, the president’s office is exempt from the law, which compels many public bodies to release documents and data when formally requested.

"I'm open to that idea, once it obviously respects the independence of the office," said Harris.

He added that the presidency, while symbolic, offers significant value to the Irish people, acting as a respected voice at home and abroad.

President Michael D. Higgins, who is nearing the end of his second and final term, said he had “no difficulty at all” with transparency.

“In fact, we made a number of changes in our time in the 14 years, and I have no difficulty with that,” he said during the opening of the event.

Several presidential hopefuls echoed the call for more openness.

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys, a former cabinet minister, said she would support applying FoI laws to the presidency, noting that she had long operated under such transparency measures during her ministerial career.

“Well, as a minister for over 10 years, I was always subject to freedom of information. I have absolutely no problem with that,” she said.

Fianna Fáil’s candidate, Jim Gavin, also endorsed the idea.

“It would not impact on the ability of the presidency to fulfil its responsibilities,” he said, pointing out that sensitive or constitutional matters would still remain protected under existing legal exemptions.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, backed by Labour, the Social Democrats, and People Before Profit, took a more cautious approach.

While reaffirming her commitment to openness and accountability, she said she would reflect further on the proposal.

The question of transparency has emerged as a key issue in the early stages of the presidential race, with all declared candidates now being asked about their stance on the matter.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin has yet to decide whether to field a candidate or support Connolly.

Party leader Mary Lou McDonald has ruled herself out, while Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill remains a potential contender.

The presidential election is set for Friday, 24 October.

Any citizen over the age of 35 is eligible to run, provided they secure support from either 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

With 3.5 million people eligible to vote, the election will be conducted under the Single Transferable Vote system, with counting likely to extend into the weekend.

High-profile figures such as entrepreneur Peter Casey, campaigner Maria Steen, and Nutriband CEO Gareth Sheridan are also seeking nominations.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor and musician Bob Geldof, both previously linked to bids, have confirmed they will not contest the election.

Whoever wins will serve a seven-year term until 2032, with the option to seek one re-election.