'The world lost a bit of sparkle': Tributes paid after former Dancing with the Stars judge Julian Benson passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to Julian Benson after the former Dancing with the Stars judge passed away at the age of 54.

The dancer and choreographer revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of two and wasn't expected to live beyond the age of 13.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Julian Benson," read a statement issued on behalf of his family.

"Julian passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends, after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis.

"His strength, warmth, and sparkle remained with him until the very end."

Born in Australia, where he trained at the Performing Arts School, Benson moved with his family to Ireland at the age of 12.

A fluent Irish speaker, he went on to obtain a degree in English and Psychology from University College Dublin.

Benson choreographed and performed in numerous high-profile stage and television productions, as well as royal events including the 2004 ISPCC Crown Ball in Dublin featuring Princess Anne.

A renowned talent agent, he appeared on TV as a judge on the 2008 series of RTÉ talent show Class Act.

However, he became a household name as one of the original judges on RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars in 2017, where his dazzling jackets earned him the affectionate nickname, Captain Sparkle.

In 2018, Benson set up the Julian Benson CF Foundation to support those with cystic fibrosis and their families.

"Julian was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at the age of two. But rather than let this challenge define him, Julian decided to embrace life fully," added the statement from his family.

"He began dancing at the age of four and embarked on a professional career at just 14 — an incredible achievement for anyone, let alone someone living with a chronic lung condition.

"His determination and passion became the driving force behind everything he did."

'One of a kind'

Tributes have poured in for Benson since news of his death broke on Saturday.

ShinAwiL, the production company behind the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars, said the world had 'lost a bit of sparkle'.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our wonderful friend Julian Benson," read a statement.

"Our very own Captain Sparkle who brought so much joy, brilliance and talent to the world.

"His attitude and outlook on life was ever inspiring and will continue to be so thanks to his constant effort to better the lives of people around him, especially with the creation of the Julian Benson CF Foundation — his legacy will live on forever.

"Julian was one of a kind, and will be forever missed. The world lost a bit of sparkle today."

The Julian Benson CF Foundation said Benson 'passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and closest friends, after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis'.

"In 2018, Julian founded the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support CF warriors and their families," added a statement from the charity.

"His dream, Tranquility House — a comforting haven for families during hospital stays — will welcome its first guests this summer.

"Julian's sparkle lives on in Tranquility House, in the foundation's work, and in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

"His iconic 'Cha Cha Boom!' will forever echo his vibrant spirit and joy for life."

'A heart full of love'

Loraine Barry, one of Benson's fellow judges on Dancing with the Stars, described him as 'a beacon of joy and passion'.

"Despite facing the challenges of cystic fibrosis from a young age, he lived with a heart full of love and an unyielding zest for life," she added on Instagram.

"His enthusiasm was truly contagious, inspiring everyone around him to embrace life with love and gratitude.

"Julian's spirit reminds us all to find joy in every moment and to live life to the fullest. His legacy of warmth and kindness will forever remain in our hearts.

"I was so lucky to meet and spend time with him. There was never a dull moment only laughter. Rest in Peace my beautiful friend."

Presenter and social media creator James Patrice, who worked with Benson on Dancing with the Stars, described him as 'an absolute dynamo' on the show.

"It was an honour to know him and see the incredible work that he achieved in a life that was so beautifully lived," he added in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Ireland AM weatherman Deric Ó h'Artagáin dubbed Benson the 'King of Showbiz'.

"Always a rock of sense, sartorially savvy with the sharpest wit and engaging personality," he posted on Facebook.

"A beautiful soul with the kindest of hearts. Your legacy will always live on and especially within the charity work of the CF Foundation and Tranquility House."