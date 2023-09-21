Thirteen people charged following ‘intimidatory’ protests outside Dáil
Thirteen people charged following ‘intimidatory’ protests outside Dáil

Garda vans wait outside Leinster House on Merrion Street as protests were held after the Dáil resumed following summer break

THIRTEEN people have been charged following protests outside the Dáil yesterday.

Protestors turned out in force as TDs returned to Leinster House in Dublin following their summer break.

Gardaí had installed a large policing operation to facilitate the return of the 33rd Dáil and were forced to intervene on a number of occasions over the course of the day.

Public order incidents occurred on Molesworth Street, Kildare Street and Merrion Street, they confirmed.

Hundreds of protestors were in attendance in the roads surrounding Dublin’s government buildings yesterday.

Some brought a mock gallows along with them, others displayed 'Irish Lives Matter' signs while other posters branded the returning TDs 'Traitors' and 'Corrupt'.

Gardai confront protestors outside Leinster House on Merrion Street yesterday

Elsewhere footage shared on social media showed Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae being escorted into Leinster House by gardaí as protestors shouted 'filth', 'traitor' and 'scumbag'.

This morning Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik slammed the “intimidatory tactics” of the protestors, before calling for a “security review” at Leinster House.

Protesters outside Dáil Eireann as TDs return after the summer break (Image: Rollingnews.ie)

Uniformed and plain clothes gardaí units made 13 arrests over the course of yesterday’s protests, which were all  “connected with incidents in the vicinity of Government Buildings”, the force have confirmed.

They added that all 13 have now been charged as part of the policing operation.

Two men in their 40s have already appeared before the Courts.

Two women, aged in their 40s and 30s, and nine men of ages ranging from 20s to 60s, are due to appear before Court No.3 at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at a later date.

