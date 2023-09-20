Two arrested following protests as Dáil returns after summer break
News

Two arrested following protests as Dáil returns after summer break

Some protestors brought a mock gallows (Image: RollingNews.ie)

TWO people have been arrested following protests outside the Dáil as TDs returned to Leinster House following the summer break.

Gardaí erected barriers at the entrance on Kildare Street as around 200 people gathered outside this morning.

Banner on display as protestors gather outside Dáil Éireann (Image: Rollingnews.ie)

Some protestors brought a mock gallows while others displayed signs reading 'Irish Lives Matter' with other posters branding TDs 'Traitors' and 'Corrupt'.

Meanwhile, footage shared on social media showed Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae being escorted into Leinster House by gardaí as protestors shouted 'filth', 'traitor' and 'scumbag'.

Gallows

Speaking to reporters in New York where he is attending the UN General Assembly, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan called the protests a 'direct attack' on the constitution.

"We live in a democratic constitutional republic and I'm proud of our constitution and to be able to serve in one of the offices set out in it," he said.

Protesters outside Dáil Eireann as TDs return after the summer break (Image: Rollingnews.ie)

"I think those sort of protests are a direct attack on the Irish constitution, on the republic, on the idea that we're all equal and that we're all sovereign in our country.

"How dare they."

Posters featuring Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald with the message 'Globalist Traitor' were displayed, while other signs dubbed the Taoiseach a 'Quisling'.

Michael Healy-Rae and his assistant are surrounded by protestors as they enter Leinster House (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Images of both also adorned the mock gallows from which an effigy had been hung, with pictures of Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney and Education Minister Norma Foley also attached to the structure.

TDs and senators were reportedly told to stay inside Leinster House at one point before being escorted out by gardaí.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring National Library of Ireland said it had closed its doors to the public after the protest caused access difficulties.

'Judge for yourselves'

After footage of Mr Healy-Rae being challenged by protestors was shared online, the Kerry TD said nothing would prevent him from representing his constituents.

"I come to Dublin to represent the good people of this country," he posted on Twitter.

"Nothing will ever deter me from doing my job.

"I've no issue with protesting, never have, never will but you can see the videos circulating and judge for yourselves if that behaviour and use of language is acceptable."

Gardaí said that after attending a protest at Leinster House this morning, two men were arrested under the Public Order Act.

See More: Dail Eireann, Dáil Protests, Michael Healy-Rae

Related

'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral
News 1 year ago

'It used to be Surf or Daz': TD's rambling washing powder speech in the Dáil goes viral

By: Gerard Donaghy

Bono and wife Ali Hewson make rare joint public appearance at the Dáil to hear speech by US Democrat Nancy Pelosi
News 4 years ago

Bono and wife Ali Hewson make rare joint public appearance at the Dáil to hear speech by US Democrat Nancy Pelosi

By: Aidan Lonergan

'Futile and unreal' – 12 facts about the historic first meeting of Dáil Éireann on January 21, 1919
News 5 years ago

'Futile and unreal' – 12 facts about the historic first meeting of Dáil Éireann on January 21, 1919

By: Irish Post

Latest

Police urge parents to act following series of fireworks attacks in Belfast
News 1 day ago

Police urge parents to act following series of fireworks attacks in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Over 2,500 applications for birth certificates and early life records made under Ireland's new adoption legislation
News 1 day ago

Over 2,500 applications for birth certificates and early life records made under Ireland's new adoption legislation

By: Fiona Audley

Heroin smuggler sentenced to 15 months in prison
News 1 day ago

Heroin smuggler sentenced to 15 months in prison

By: Fiona Audley

Pensioner dies from injuries sustained when his car collided with tractor
News 1 day ago

Pensioner dies from injuries sustained when his car collided with tractor

By: Irish Post

Taoiseach set to open new Irish consulate general in Miami
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach set to open new Irish consulate general in Miami

By: Fiona Audley