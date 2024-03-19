Thousands turn out as Panti Bliss leads Mayor of London’s annual St Patrick’s party

THOUSANDS of people descended upon London over the weekend for the city’s annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was on hand to lead the St Patrick’s Parade as it made its way through the capital.

He was accompanied by parade Grand Marshal Panti Bliss and Ireland’s Education Minister Norma Foley.

Ireland’s Ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser and wife Deirdre were also at the head of the procession as it weaved its way through the throngs of crowds who lined the streets on Sunday, March 17.

A vast array of colourful floats, dancers and marchers took part in the parade, along with the many Irish county associations that are in operation across the city.

Minister Foley spent time elsewhere in Britain during her St Patrick’s visit.

She attended events held in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and in Huddersfield, before rounding off her trip in the capital.

“I've travelled over the last number of days to Edinburgh, Cardiff, Huddersfield, Manchester and London as part of my St Patrick’s Day visit,” she said.

“It has been an uplifting experience,” she added.

“I've enjoyed every minute of it, culminating with the St Patrick’s Day parade in London.”

Speaking after the event, Mayor sadiq Kahn thanked everyone who joined in the fun.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us in honouring Irish culture and recognising the vital contribution that London's Irish community makes to our city," he said.

"Today London celebrated St. Patrick's Day in style," he added.