Three jailed over 'brutal and sickening' killing of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry

TWO people have been handed life sentences after being found guilty of the murder of father-of-nine Edward Meenan in Derry four years ago.

Mr Meenan's body was found in an alleyway behind Creggan Street in the city shortly before 2.45am on November 25, 2018.

The 51-year-old had been beaten viciously, sustained 52 stab wounds and had two broken legs.

His body had been partially stripped naked.

At Laganside Crown Court on Tuesday, Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, and Derek Creswell, 30, who is originally from the Derry, were handed life sentences.

Rodgers must serve a minimum of 18 years, while Creswell, who pleaded guilty to murder at trial, will serve a minimum of 15 years.

Ryan Walters, 23, from Crossgar, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Meenan and was sentenced to eight years, with half to be served on licence.

A fourth co-accused, Sinead White, 39, was placed on probation for three years on a charge of withholding information.

'Depraved and savage'

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said Meenan had 'suffered an horrific death'.

"Foremost in our thoughts today are the family, loved ones and friends of Edward Meenan, who was the father of nine children," he said.

"His children have been robbed of a lifetime of memories, their lives and those of his loved ones shattered by the depraved and savage actions of his killers.

"Edward Meenan lost his life in the most brutal, sickening and tragic way.

"He was tortured and suffered an horrific death, subjected to a brutal and sustained attack that was senseless.

"What he must have went through in those final minutes of his life is unimaginable.

"Losing a loved one is never easy but, for the family and friends of Edward Meenan to lose their loved one in such a savage and degrading way, which showed a complete disregard for human life, is heart breaking.

"I hope that the sentences handed down to his killers will give Edward Meenan's loved ones, and all those who have been left devastated by his death, a degree of closure and a sense of justice.

"We hope now the Meenan family can grieve properly now these convicted killers are behind bars."

'Harrowing'

Ciaran McQuillan, the Head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit, praised Mr Meenan's family for their dignity throughout the investigation and trial.

"I want to thank Mr Meenan's family for the great strength, patience and dignity they have shown throughout the prosecution and the long and difficult trial process," he said.

"I also want to thank the witnesses who gave evidence in what the judge described as a 'harrowing and difficult' case.

"Mr Meenan's family face the rest of their lives grieving his death, which occurred in such a violent way.

"We hope that the conclusion of this case brings them some comfort as they attempt to continue on without him."

Rodgers was also sentenced to five years for perverting the course of justice, which is set to run concurrently.