Three officers injured as car rammed following hijacking in Newry
News

THREE police officers were injured when their car was rammed following a hijacking in Newry.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm on Tuesday as the officers were looking for those responsible for the hijacking earlier in the evening.

A car involved in both incidents, which had southern registration plates, was later found burned out in Co. Armagh.

The incident unfolded shortly after 7.20pm when police in Newry received a report that a blue Volkswagen Golf had been stolen.

A black Golf with southern registration plates had intentionally collided with the blue Golf.

When the male driver of the blue Golf went to speak with the other driver, a passenger from the black car got out and assaulted the man before taking his car.

"Both cars then made off, with the blue Golf being found abandoned at Chancellors Road, Newry, two hours later," said Detective Inspector Jill Angus.

"A police vehicle involved in the search for the offenders was on the Mountain Road, south of Newry, when it was rammed by the black Golf at around 9.30pm.

"The Golf left the scene and was found burnt out in the Camlough area at around 11.15pm.

"The police car was left badly damaged and three officers sustained injuries as a result of the collision."

DI Angus added that an investigation is underway and urged anyone who saw either car travelling in the Newry area on Tuesday night to contact police.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.

