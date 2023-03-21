Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017

POLICE in Ireland have issued a new appeal for information regarding missing Irishwoman Tina Satchwell.

The 47-year-old has been missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co. Cork since March 20, 2017.

Yesterday marked the sixth anniversary of the day Ms Satchwell was last seen.

Marking the sombre milestone, Gardaí in Midleton appealed to the public for information that may lead them to find her.

“An Garda Síochána are seeking to speak with any person with any information on Tina's whereabouts or who may have information relating to her movements on the day she went missing,” they state.

“Any new information, not matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence,” they added.

Ms Satchwell is described as 5’7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has any information can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.