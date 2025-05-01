Lusitania tragedy remains ‘part of the identify’ of Cork town where ship sank
News

Lusitania tragedy remains ‘part of the identify’ of Cork town where ship sank

THE sinking of the RMS Lusitania off the coast of Co. Cork during World War One remains imprinted on the identity of the town a local community leader has said.

This month marks the 110-year anniversary of the maritime tragedy which saw the British ocean liner torpedoed by a German U-boat just 11 miles south of the Old Head of Kinsale.

The RMS Lusitania sank off the coast of Cork in 1915

The liner had left New York on May 1, 1915, on a voyage to Liverpool, before it was hit by the German submarine at 2pm on May 7.

The ship sank in just 18 minutes, killing 1201 of the 1962 people on board.

Most of the 761 people who we saved were brought to Cobh, together with many of the recovered bodies, which meant the town played a direct role in the aftermath of the tragedy.

"The Lusitania tragedy is not just part of Cobh’s history—it’s part of our identity,” Hendrick Verwey, from Cobh Tourism, said this week, as the town prepared its annual ceremony to mark the anniversary.

“Each year we come together to honour those who were lost, and to reflect on the strength and compassion shown by the people of Cobh in the aftermath of the sinking,” he explained.

Commemorations are held in Cobh each year to mark the sinking of the Lusitania

“It’s a time for remembrance, but also to question if society has learned anything from previous wartime atrocities?"

On May 10 1915, a funeral Mass was held for 150 victims of the Lusitania in Cobh’s Old Church Cemetery, which saw thousands of people from Cobh and across Cork turn out to pay their respects to the victims.

Glass memorial headstones now mark the graves within the cemetery, which is the central point for the annual commemorations held in the town.

For 2025 Cobh’s Lusitania Commemoration, which is organised by Cobh Tourism, will take place on May 11.

The public ceremony will begin at Cobh Town Centre at 2.30pm with prayers, music and the laying of wreaths.

It will then move to the Old Church Cemetery where a wreath will be laid at the memorials to the 170 victims that were buried in the cemetery.

See More: Anniversary, Cobh, Cork, RMS Lusitania, WWI

Related

Irish passport represents ‘our identity and freedom’, Tánaiste says
News 52 minutes ago

Irish passport represents ‘our identity and freedom’, Tánaiste says

By: Fiona Audley

'Remarkable achievement’ remembered on 27th anniversary of signing of Good Friday Agreement
News 2 weeks ago

'Remarkable achievement’ remembered on 27th anniversary of signing of Good Friday Agreement

By: Fiona Audley

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017
News 2 years ago

Tina Satchwell: Appeal for information on missing Irishwoman last seen in 2017

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Former Keltbray managers jailed for accepting bribes over demolition contracts
Business 1 day ago

Former Keltbray managers jailed for accepting bribes over demolition contracts

By: Fiona Audley

New Canadian prime minister Carney says Irish roots “a big part of who I am”
News 1 day ago

New Canadian prime minister Carney says Irish roots “a big part of who I am”

By: Mark Murphy

Dysfunctional Irish family goes under the spotlight in McPherson’s The Brightening Air
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dysfunctional Irish family goes under the spotlight in McPherson’s The Brightening Air

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland’s EU Affairs Minister welcomed in London for talks on ‘deepening collaboration’ between islands
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s EU Affairs Minister welcomed in London for talks on ‘deepening collaboration’ between islands

By: Fiona Audley

Credit Unions, An Post and Boots deemed most reputable brands in Ireland
Business 1 day ago

Credit Unions, An Post and Boots deemed most reputable brands in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Irish medtech firm develops ‘powerful new tool’ for cancer management
Business 1 day ago

Irish medtech firm develops ‘powerful new tool’ for cancer management

By: Fiona Audley