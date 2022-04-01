Tom Clonan elected to Seanad

THE VACANT Seanad seat that was left by Labour Party TD Ivana Bacik has been filled by Tom Clonan.

Counting for the byelection to represent University College Dublin (Trinity College Dublin) finished with Clonan receiving 5,358 (14.5 per cent) first preference votes, leading to him being elected on the 16th count.

Maureen Gaffney finished in second place with 5,198 votes, while former Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu and retired Irish rugby star Hugo MacNeill were eliminated before the 16th and final count.

The valid poll was 13,418, representing a turnout of 19.8 per cent, and the quota was 6,710.

Mr Clonan will now join current Trinity Senators David Norris and Lynn Ruane in Seanad Éireann. He will be the 27th Senator to represent the University since 1938.

The byelection was held to replace Ivana Bacik as Senator after her election to the Dáil last July. The election saw registered Trinity graduates choose between 17 candidates.

Mr Clonan, a former Defence Forces member, is a security analyst and has written on the Ukraine war in recent weeks.

"I did not expect to be elected, I feel very privileged to be in this position," he admitted. "My head is spinning at the moment."

His son Eoghan was his campaign manager, aged just 20.

Minister Simon Harris congratulated Clonan on his election, saying he had "no doubt Tom will bring great energy, determination & dedication to his new role and will be a passionate advocate for people with disabilities."