Dáil speaker faces potential no confidence vote
News

Dáil speaker faces potential no confidence vote

Verona Murphy's future may be in doubt as opposition parties unite to discuss no confidence in the speaker (Photo: Oireachtas Press Office via RollingNews.ie)

CEANN COMHAIRLE Verona Murphy faces a difficult day ahead as opposition leaders vow to tell the Dáil at midday today that they no longer have confidence in her. Party leaders met this morning to discuss their plan of action.

The move will likely trigger a formal no confidence vote following a period of consultation with the respective parties’ membership base.

The decision follows yesterday’s dramatic vote in the Dáil to allocate new speaking slots to regional independent TDs and coalition backbenchers, which has been the basis of a bitter row with the Government since January.

The Ceann Comhairle came under fire after she said that opposition TDs were not showing due deference for the Chair. Opposition leaders quickly countered that Ms. Murphy was not being impartial in her approach to proceedings.

In the aftermath of yesterday’s chaos, Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme that she would find it difficult to maintain confidence in the Ceann Comhairle’s future impartiality when it came to other issues.

Ms. Bacik said that the Government’s decision to award allocated speaking slots to members of its own backbench would seriously undermine the opposition’s ability to hold them to account. She pointed to the fact that the speaking rights issue has united all opposition leaders despite their fundamental differences over policy.

The Labour Party leader said that the Ceann Comhairle’s approach made it seem as though she was ‘steamrolling through business’ which went against her role as an impartial mediator in the chamber.

Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn echoed Ms. Bacik’s sentiments, saying that Ms. Murphy’s approach drove a bulldozer through Dáil protocol. Many TDs were also unsatisfied with the way in which the house was adjourned shortly after the vote’s conclusion.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the Opposition was guilty of bullying and intimidation of the Ceann Comhairle. “The prolonged barracking and the disgraceful lack of respect for the mandates of elected deputies was shocking in its intensity,” Mr. Martin said.

See More: Ceann Comhairle, Dáil, Ivana Bacik, Verona Murphy

Related

Electricity demand expected to surge by 45% over next decade
News 18 hours ago

Electricity demand expected to surge by 45% over next decade

By: James Conor Patterson

Trips cancelled as new ETA requirement for UK visitors has ‘damaging impact’ on Northern Ireland tourism
Business 20 hours ago

Trips cancelled as new ETA requirement for UK visitors has ‘damaging impact’ on Northern Ireland tourism

By: Fiona Audley

People across the globe asked to share ‘special memories’ of time spent in Dublin
Life & Style 21 hours ago

People across the globe asked to share ‘special memories’ of time spent in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Minister claims new kitchen and café for inmates is 'essential investment for prison community'
News 23 hours ago

Minister claims new kitchen and café for inmates is 'essential investment for prison community'

By: Fiona Audley

Three men who shot former cage fighter in his home convicted of conspiracy to murder
News 1 day ago

Three men who shot former cage fighter in his home convicted of conspiracy to murder

By: Fiona Audley

Speaking rights row reignites in the Dáil
News 1 day ago

Speaking rights row reignites in the Dáil

By: James Conor Patterson

Thug jailed for attacking man with claw hammer in ‘ongoing feud’
News 1 day ago

Thug jailed for attacking man with claw hammer in ‘ongoing feud’

By: Fiona Audley

Irish language signs will be installed at Belfast’s Grand Central Station
News 1 day ago

Irish language signs will be installed at Belfast’s Grand Central Station

By: Fiona Audley

‘Extreme concern’ for wellbeing of missing farmer last seen on Thursday
News 1 day ago

‘Extreme concern’ for wellbeing of missing farmer last seen on Thursday

By: Fiona Audley