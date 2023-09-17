'Torn away from us': Man charged with murder of father-in-law Thomas Connors

A MAN has been charged with the murder of his father-in-law, who died after being struck by a car.

Thomas Connors, 62, died from his injuries following the incident, which occurred in Compton Road, Wolverhampton at around 8pm on September 11.

William Connors, 27, was charged with his father-in-law's murder on Wednesday and appeared before magistrates in Coventry on Thursday.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court tomorrow, September 18.

Paying tribute to Thomas Connors, his family said he had been 'torn away from us far too soon'.

"He was a lovely man and a devoted husband, father and grandfather," read a statement.

"He has been torn away from us far too soon and we have been left devastated."

Police are continuing to appeal for any further information about what happened.

They are especially interested in any dashcam footage from drivers who may have been in the area at the time.

Anyone who was in or around Compton Road at 8pm on September 11 is asked to contact police on 101.