Tributes continue to pour in for Glen Hansard as Dublin City Council opens book of condolence

TRIBUTES are continuing to pour in for Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, who died this morning following a road traffic collision in Dublin.

Irish President Catherine Connolly and rock legend Bruce Springsteen have paid tribute to Hansard, while Dublin City Council have opened a book of condolence.

Hansard, 56, rose to fame as frontman of The Frames and was one half of folk-rock duo The Swell Season with with Markéta Irglová.

The pair won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Falling Slowly from the film Once, which they both starred in.

Hansard appeared in several other screen roles, most memorably as Outspan Foster in The Commitments.

He was also known for supporting charities and regularly took part in the Dublin Simon Community's Christmas Eve busking session to support the city's homeless.

'A generous and gracious man'

President Connolly said Hansard would be remembered 'as one of Ireland's great singer-songwriters'.

"Whether with The Frames, with Markéta, or as a solo artist, Glen was renowned for his incomparable live performances, beautiful evenings of music where Glen would regale audiences with stories as well as his music, along with that of many of those who had touched his life over the decades," she added.

"Glen will also be remembered for the generosity with which he shared his fame, providing encouragement to young musicians and performers, while working to assist with important causes, in particular those suffering from homelessness, with his annual Christmas Eve busk in Dublin’s city centre one of the highlights of the Christmas period.

"Glen was one of the vital driving influences of the Irish music world, bringing people together in the sharing of live music.

"He will be sorely missed by all who knew him or experienced his work."

Writing on social media, Springsteen hailed Hansard as 'a great musician'.

"Here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Glen Hansard," he wrote.

"We met in Ireland many years ago and he was always nothing but a great musician, a good friend and a generous and gracious man.

"Always positive, smiling and ready to sing. God bless him and his loved ones."

'A giant in the fight against homelessness'

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daryl Barron revealed Dublin City Council had opened an online book of condolence as well as having one available at the Mansion House tomorrow and Friday.

"Words fail us at a time like this but on behalf of all the citizens of Dublin I want to extend my sincere condolences to Glen’s family and friends," said Mr Barron.

"From Outspan Foster in The Commitments, to lead singer in The Frames, his Oscar win for the song Falling Slowly, and his work in the community especially around the Christmas Eve Busk for the Dublin Simon Community, Glen will be remembered very fondly by generations of Dubliners.

"Glen and The Busk received a Lord Mayor's Award in 2024 for their work in helping the homeless."

Homeless charity the Dublin Simon Community, with whom Hansard worked, also expressed their shock at his passing.

"While known to many as a genius songwriter and storyteller, for us, he was threefold that, in his generosity, a true advocate for our work and a giant in the fight against homelessness," said the charity.

"Our long-lasting relationship with Glen started back in 2010, when he organised the first official Christmas Eve Busk.

"What started out as his brainchild soon became an iconic Dublin Christmas event, a festive singsong that spread cheer but also raised vital awareness of the homelessness crisis as well as funds to keep our essential services running.

It added: "Glen's focus and concern was always on the wellbeing of the individuals and clients of Dublin Simon that he met.

"He had deep respect and empathy for those navigating the challenges of homelessness and his natural warmth and compassion always shone through in those moments."

Elsewhere, the Galway International Arts Festival described Hansard as 'a brilliantly talented storyteller, singer and songwriter… whose legendary live performances were powerful, emotionally charged and utterly captivating'.

Meanwhile, the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) said hansard was a 'hugely-talented songwriter whose work elevated a wide array of film, TV and documentary projects across the years'.

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