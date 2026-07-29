Women's rights group withdraws legal challenge over cancellation of event at Belfast's Féile an Phobail

A WOMEN’S rights group has withdrawn a legal challenge over the cancellation of its event at this year's Féile an Phobail in Belfast.

Festival bosses had pulled a previously-accepted event organised by the Women's Rights Network Northern Ireland (WRN NI) over concerns it would promote opposition to transgender rights.

Today, WRN NI said it was 'delighted to have reached an agreement with Féile an Phobail which brings the current legal proceedings to an end'.

Meanwhile, Féile organisers said today's outcome was 'a vindication of Féile's position in standing up for those who are marginalised'.

JK Rowling backing

Launched in 1988, Féile an Phobail is Ireland's Biggest Community Arts Festival, with this year's event in West Belfast running from July 25 until August 9.

WRN NI was due to host its Respect, Rights & Reality panel discussion on women's sex-based rights at St Mary's University College as part of the festival but revealed last week it had been cancelled.

"Féile describes itself as a festival of the people, of ideas, culture and debate," said WRN NI.

"We therefore have to ask whether its commitment to free speech extends only to viewpoints with which it agrees and only to some people.

"Through this event women have sought to discuss their own rights.

"Féile has chosen to silence the voices of the very group that makes up half the population."

Author and activist JK Rowling responded to their statement on Twitter/X by offering to help the organisation with legal costs.

Féile meanwhile responded to the statement by saying it was unaware at the time the event was booked that it would 'promote campaigns against rights for the transgender community'.

"Féile an Phobail takes pride in standing up for those who are marginalised and attacked," it added.

WRN NI later called on Féile to reverse its decision and asked for a meeting, saying it would be left with no choice but to begin legal action if there was no resolution.

The two sides eventually met on Friday but no agreement was reached, with WRN NI pressing ahead with legal action that Féile claimed had been instigated before the meeting had concluded.

'Agenda'

Just as a hearing was due to begin at the High Court in Belfast today, both sides released statements.

"The Judge congratulated the parties today, saying they both deserved credit for reaching a resolution in this difficult domain involving emotive issues," said WRN NI.

"Féile has agreed to meet with WRN NI to explore and discuss our potential participation in future Féile events, and we warmly welcome the opportunity for continued engagement."

It added that the Respect, Rights & Reality event is due to go ahead on August 4 as planned but at an alternative venue.

Meanwhile, Féile organisers said they were 'delighted' with the result, claiming some people had used the dispute as a reason to once again attack the festival.

"Today's outcome is a vindication of Féile's position in standing up for those who are marginalised," it said.

"Féile's decision to withdraw this event from our programme stands.

"The agenda of many of those who involved themselves in this issue was clear for all to see.

"Many of the very same people line up every year to attack Féile at every turn, to attempt to damage Féile, and to attack the West Belfast community. They will never succeed.

"Féile an Phobail will continue to provide a voice for the marginalised, and we are looking forward to welcoming the world to West Belfast to join with us to celebrate Ireland's biggest community festival."

A statement from Ó Muirigh Solicitors, representing Féile an Phobail, said the settlement resulted in WRN NI 'discontinuing proceedings forthwith'.

It said WRN NI would not take legal action against Féile or its personnel over the cancellation, would not attend the venue that was due to host the event and would not 'organise or mount a protest in relation to the cancellation'.

It added that Féile would not seek costs against WRN NI and would meet the organisation to discuss any future applications.

"Our client is very satisfied with the outcome of these proceedings and feels vindicated in their decision to challenge these legal proceedings," said Paul Duffy of Ó Muirigh Solicitors.

Last year's Féile attracted more than 130,000 people across its events, with the highlight of this year's festival set to be Kneecap's charity gig at Falls Park next Thursday, August 6.

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