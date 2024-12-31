Lord of the Dance
Tributes following death of Birmingham Six member Paddy Hill
News

Tributes following death of Birmingham Six member Paddy Hill

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Birmingham Six member Paddy Hill.

Patrick ‘Paddy’ Hill died yesterday morning (December 30) “peacefully at home” in the care of his family, at the age of 80.

The Belfast native's death was confirmed in a statement via his Miscarriages of Justice Organisation (MOJO).

Hill, who lived in Ayrshire in Scotland, founded the charity in Glasgow in 2001 to provide victim support services to innocent people in prison and following their release.

He was one of six Northern Irish men wrongly convicted of carrying out the Birmingham bombings in 1974.

Some 21 people were killed and a further 170 were injured when bombs exploded in the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on November 21.

Paddy Hill pictured outside the Old Bailey in London after the Birmingham Six's release in 1991

Hill and Hugh Callaghan, Gerard Hunter, Richard McIlkenny, William Power, and John Walker were arrested shortly after the bombings and convicted in 1975 based largely on confessions extracted under duress and through the use of flawed forensic evidence.

In 1991, after 16 years in prison, their convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal, having been deemed “unsafe”, and the men were released.

Ever since his release Hill has campaigned for “those left behind, to bring a voice to the voiceless” his organisation says.

“It is with great sorrow [we announce] Paddy died this morning peacefully at home,” the organisation said in a statement yesterday.

“Our condolences to his family at this sad time,” they added.

“We ask that you respect the family’s privacy.”

Birmingham Six member Paddy Hill has died, aged 80

SDLP leader Claire Hanna paid tribute to the campaigner.

“On behalf of the SDLP I extend deepest sympathies to the family of Paddy Hill, who I was fortunate to meet and spend time with in the past,” she said.

“He was a thoroughly Belfast man - decent, outspoken, combative and with no side to him.”

The South Belfast and Mid Down MP added: “He suffered the trauma and injustice of many lifetimes, brutal treatment by the West Midlands Police, being framed, and suffering torturously long false imprisonment.

“He so often acknowledged the support of those who stood by the Birmingham Six and fought for their release, and was contemptuous of those whose actions had caused his suffering and that of the victims of the Birmingham massacre.

“Paddy channelled his experiences into the MOJO organisation, alongside his great friend Gerry Conlon, and helping others who experienced grave injustices will be their legacy.”

See More: Birmingham Six, Paddy Hill

Related

CPS to bring no charges after reinvestigation into Birmingham pub bombings
News 1 year ago

CPS to bring no charges after reinvestigation into Birmingham pub bombings

By: Mal Rogers

Birmingham pub bombings: Convicted IRA bomber names four men 'responsible’
News 5 years ago

Birmingham pub bombings: Convicted IRA bomber names four men 'responsible’

By: Jack Beresford

Birmingham pub bombings: Inquests into IRA blasts that killed 21 people in 1974 begin with minute's silence
News 5 years ago

Birmingham pub bombings: Inquests into IRA blasts that killed 21 people in 1974 begin with minute's silence

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

PSNI notifies Ombudsman following social media footage of autistic girl being removed from shop
News 1 day ago

PSNI notifies Ombudsman following social media footage of autistic girl being removed from shop

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Unimaginable tragedy': Two men die and four people injured in Co. Armagh collision
News 1 day ago

'Unimaginable tragedy': Two men die and four people injured in Co. Armagh collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Queen Elizabeth reportedly dismissed Orange Order marches as 'silly'
News 1 day ago

Queen Elizabeth reportedly dismissed Orange Order marches as 'silly'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man bailed following serious assault in Co. Tyrone
News 2 days ago

Man bailed following serious assault in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Fundraiser set up for children of married couple killed in Dublin hit-and-run
News 2 days ago

Fundraiser set up for children of married couple killed in Dublin hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name man who died in Christmas Eve collision in Co. Down
News 2 days ago

Police name man who died in Christmas Eve collision in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy