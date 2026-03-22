Tributes paid after Co. Tyrone boy, 8, passes away just weeks after meeting football heroes

TRIBUTES have been paid to an eight-year-old boy from Co. Tyrone who passed away just weeks after meeting his football heroes.

Odhrán McGirr, who was diagnosed last year with a rare form of cancer, led the Tyrone senior footballers onto the field last month for their National Football League game with Offaly.

In a statement on Saturday, the brave youngster's football club, Errigal Ciaran, announced that he had sadly passed away 'after a courageous battle'.

"Odhrán was a cherished member of Aireagal Chiaráin GAC — a bright light within our club whose presence brought joy, energy and pride to all who had the privilege of knowing him," added the statement.

According to a fundraiser set up last month to support Odhrán and his family, he was diagnosed in January 2025 with an aggressive high-grade glioblastoma — an extremely rare and difficult-to-treat brain tumour.

He subsequently underwent two surgical procedures, intensive radiotherapy and chemotherapy to try to slow down the progression of the tumour.

"Unfortunately, we have now reached a point in the journey where our treatment options are limited," added the appeal.

It said that funds raised would help the family make the most of their time together and continue to provide any support and treatment Odhrán required.

'Bravery, determination and courage'

In their statement, Errigal Ciaran said the club will 'forever remember Odhrán — his laughter, his kindness, his teammates and the pure joy he brought to the game'.

"From his earliest days in our colours, he embodied everything that is good about our games — friendship, spirit, resilience and a deep, unwavering love for his club," it read.

"The McGirr name is woven deeply into the fabric of Aireagal Chiaráin.

"Odhrán's grandfather Johnny has given over 30 years of dedicated service as a volunteer; his father Patrick a committed youth coach; his uncle Dermot a longstanding youth officer — alongside a wider family who have been true stalwarts of our club.

"Odhrán carried that legacy with quiet pride each time he stepped onto the field. He wore the jersey with honour, determination and a smile that will never be forgotten."

The youngster's hurling club, Cúchulainn an Ghleanna, said Odhrán's passing would 'leave a hole in the hearts of all who knew him'.

"Odhrán was the kind of wee boy that leaves a lasting impression on your heart," they said.

"Odhrán took on his illness with bravery, determination and courage and his smiling face, kind nature and love for life, family, friends and sport will never be forgotten.

"As a club we will forever cherish the memories of Odhrán, wearing our jersey with so much pride and playing for our club in which he found so much joy."

'Wonderful big brother'

Tyrone GAA also released a statement saying they were 'deeply saddened' to learn of Odhrán's passing.

"A proud member of Errigal Ciarán, Odhrán had a deep love for sport and embraced life with kindness, energy and joy," it added.

"A caring child and a wonderful big brother to Ruairí and Saoirse, he showed extraordinary courage, strength and positivity beyond his years in the face of an unimaginably difficult illness.

"Only a few weeks ago, he led the Tyrone Senior Footballers onto the field in Dún Geanainn — a moment of immense pride that will live long in the memory of all those in attendance."

Meanwhile, Pat Cullen, Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, posted on Twitter/X: "I am so saddened to hear of young Odhrán's passing.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his heartbroken family, friends and the entire community who loved him dearly. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam óg."

Funeral details have yet to be announced.

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