Arrest after man stabbed in Co. Tyrone in early hours of this morning

POLICE have made an arrest after a man was stabbed in Co. Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred in the Kelvin Road area of Omagh at around 12.25am today.

The victim was stabbed in his lower abdomen, while a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"Officers attended the scene, where colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were already present," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.

"The male was then taken on to hospital for treatment to his injuries."

The PSNI added that the arrested man remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including camera footage, is asked to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 34 of April 19.

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