Man attacked and tied up while burglars ransacked his home

A MAN was attacked by masked burglars who then tied him up and ransacked his home.

The incident happened in Co. Tyrone on Sunday, April 5.

PSNI officers were called to the property in Dungannon, which had been targeted at around 9.30pm that night.

“We received a report at around 11.30pm of an assault and burglary at a property in the Whitebridge Road area, which had occurred two hours earlier, at approximately 9.30pm,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Ryan said.

“It was reported that the injured party was parked in his van outside his home when a white van pulled up behind him,” he explained.

“When he got out of his van, he was then attacked by two males wearing dark clothing, balaclavas and gloves, who wrestled him to the ground and punched and kicked him to the head and body.”

He added: “One of the males also hit him with a baseball bat. He was then tied up while the men ransacked the house and van, with a quantity of cash taken, along with keys and a phone.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who has any information, including CCTV, dash-cam or other footage, to contact us on the 101 number, quoting reference 1618 of 05/04/26,” Det Insp Ryan added.

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