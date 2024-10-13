'Absolutely abhorrent': Politicians condemn racially-motivated arson attack on south Belfast home
News

'Absolutely abhorrent': Politicians condemn racially-motivated arson attack on south Belfast home

POLITICIANS have condemned an arson attack on a south Belfast home that police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday when the front door of a property in the Thalia Street area was set alight.

A man and woman and their two children managed to escape the property uninjured before members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguished the fire.

"This, however, was a deliberate attack on a young family which could have had potentially serious consequences," said Detective Sergeant McCartan of the PSNI.

"As such, we are treating this report as arson with a racially-motivated hate element, and everyone, regardless of their background, has the right to feel safe in their home.

"Extensive damage was also caused to the door, its surrounding frame and the hallway area of the property."

'Abhorrent'

Kate Nicholl, Alliance MLA for South Belfast, described those behind the attack as 'callous' and 'violent'.

"This is an absolutely abhorrent incident, and I want to extend my sympathies to the family involved, including two young children who should never have been exposed to such hatred and cruelty," she said.

"No child, or person in general, deserves that.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes, and respected and valued in their communities.

"South Belfast, and the city at large, is a welcoming place, and this attack is not who we are.

"Those responsible represent only themselves with such callous, violent behaviour, and they must be robustly condemned by all.

"We can only be thankful nobody was seriously injured, and I want to give my thanks to the NIFRS for their swift and effective response."

'Disgusted'

Sinn Féin counterpart Deirdre Hargey also condemned the attack, describing racism as 'a scourge on our society'.

"I am absolutely appalled and disgusted to learn about an arson attack on a home in south Belfast on Thursday, which police are treating as racist," she said.

"Thankfully, the family were uninjured, although this attack could have caused serious harm or damage.

"Belfast has stood tall over recent months and made it abundantly clear there is no place for racist thugs on our streets.

"Diversity in all of its forms is something to be championed and celebrated.

"Racism is a scourge on our society. It must be rejected and stopped now."

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

They have also urged anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area to contact 101, quoting reference number 1015 of October 10.

See More: Alliance Party, Belfast, Sinn Féin

Related

Politicians condemn 'disgusting' anti-migrant signs erected in south Belfast
News 11 months ago

Politicians condemn 'disgusting' anti-migrant signs erected in south Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill tells those behind bonfire effigy to 'catch themselves on'
News 1 year ago

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill tells those behind bonfire effigy to 'catch themselves on'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Politicians condemn 'sinister' Co. Antrim security alert as hoax device wrapped in Pride flag left at councillor's home
News 1 year ago

Politicians condemn 'sinister' Co. Antrim security alert as hoax device wrapped in Pride flag left at councillor's home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Orla Kiely and Seamus Coleman among Presidential Distinguished Service Award recipients for 2024
News 2 days ago

Orla Kiely and Seamus Coleman among Presidential Distinguished Service Award recipients for 2024

By: Fiona Audley

CAPITAL CALLING: Head east for culture, craic and an enticing new aparthotel
Travel 2 days ago

CAPITAL CALLING: Head east for culture, craic and an enticing new aparthotel

By: Fiona Audley

Shoplifter who stole chocolate worth £650 from one store jailed
News 2 days ago

Shoplifter who stole chocolate worth £650 from one store jailed

By: Fiona Audley

Teen caught hiding between garages jailed for possession of imitation gun
News 2 days ago

Teen caught hiding between garages jailed for possession of imitation gun

By: Fiona Audley

Healthy ageing among Irish community goes under spotlight at inaugural event
News 2 days ago

Healthy ageing among Irish community goes under spotlight at inaugural event

By: Fiona Audley