'Absolutely abhorrent': Politicians condemn racially-motivated arson attack on south Belfast home

POLITICIANS have condemned an arson attack on a south Belfast home that police are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Thursday when the front door of a property in the Thalia Street area was set alight.

A man and woman and their two children managed to escape the property uninjured before members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguished the fire.

"This, however, was a deliberate attack on a young family which could have had potentially serious consequences," said Detective Sergeant McCartan of the PSNI.

"As such, we are treating this report as arson with a racially-motivated hate element, and everyone, regardless of their background, has the right to feel safe in their home.

"Extensive damage was also caused to the door, its surrounding frame and the hallway area of the property."

'Abhorrent'

Kate Nicholl, Alliance MLA for South Belfast, described those behind the attack as 'callous' and 'violent'.

"This is an absolutely abhorrent incident, and I want to extend my sympathies to the family involved, including two young children who should never have been exposed to such hatred and cruelty," she said.

"No child, or person in general, deserves that.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes, and respected and valued in their communities.

"South Belfast, and the city at large, is a welcoming place, and this attack is not who we are.

"Those responsible represent only themselves with such callous, violent behaviour, and they must be robustly condemned by all.

"We can only be thankful nobody was seriously injured, and I want to give my thanks to the NIFRS for their swift and effective response."

'Disgusted'

Sinn Féin counterpart Deirdre Hargey also condemned the attack, describing racism as 'a scourge on our society'.

"I am absolutely appalled and disgusted to learn about an arson attack on a home in south Belfast on Thursday, which police are treating as racist," she said.

"Thankfully, the family were uninjured, although this attack could have caused serious harm or damage.

"Belfast has stood tall over recent months and made it abundantly clear there is no place for racist thugs on our streets.

"Diversity in all of its forms is something to be championed and celebrated.

"Racism is a scourge on our society. It must be rejected and stopped now."

Police have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

They have also urged anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage of the area to contact 101, quoting reference number 1015 of October 10.