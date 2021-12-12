Tributes paid after Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice dies aged 80

ANNE RICE, the author of the gothic novel Interview with the Vampire, has died at the age of 80.

Writing on her official Facebook page, the author's son Christopher said she passed away on Saturday due to complications resulting from a stroke.

Rice wrote more than 35 novels, selling nearly 100million copies, and was best known for her Vampire Chronicles series.

'Her support was unconditional'

"She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died," wrote Christopher Rice.

"The immensity of our family's grief cannot be overstated.

"As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt.

"As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions."

He added: "Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the quest for which defined her life and career."

The writer is to be interred during a private ceremony in the family's mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans.

Rice was born in the city, which provided the setting and inspiration for many of her books.

A celebration of her life, which will be open to the public, will take place next year.

'Queen of erotic thoughtful gothic'

Fans paid tribute to the author, including Derry Girls actress Siobhán McSweeney.

"Her books have been my box of chocolates beside an open fire under a burgundy velvet blanket for decades now," she wrote on Twitter.

"The queen of erotic thoughtful gothic. She kept part of me uncynical and romantic.

"I'll look at the moon and raise a glass of blood red wine to you tonight."

Irish writer Darren O'Shaughnessy, author of the Darren Shan vampire series for young adults, described Rice as a "massive influence".

"Sad to hear of Anne Rice's passing," he wrote.

"Interview With The Vampire was one of the first vampire books for adults that I read and it had a massive influence on me.

"Even in death may she be triumphant!"

Meanwhile, actor George Takei wrote: "RIP Anne Rice. Your stories will continue to haunt, thrill and inspire for generations to follow."

Screen adaptation

Rice's 1976 debut novel, Interview with the Vampire, was brought to the screen in 1994 by Irish director Neil Jordan.

It starred Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Irish actor Stephen Rea.

The book has sold move than 8million copies and spawned 12 sequels.

Rice also penned a spin-off series, New Tales of the Vampires, as well as several other horror series and historical horrors.

She also wrote erotic fiction under the pen names AN Roquelaure and Anne Rampling.