Tributes paid after 'kind and bubbly' girl dies in Cork beach tragedy

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young girl who passed away after getting into difficulty while swimming at a beach in Co. Cork.

Emily Roman, who would have turned eight on Thursday, was swimming at Fountainstown Beach near Crosshaven on Tuesday when the tragedy unfolded.

In a statement today, Emily's school said the whole community had been left 'utterly devastated'.

"Most of all we are all heartbroken for Emily's family and loved ones," it added.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser set up to cover funeral costs and create a memorial to the 'ray of sunshine' has so far raised more than €19,000.

'Artistic and gifted'

Emily, a pupil at Templebreedy National School in Crosshaven, was at the beach with her twin brother Jeremy when she got into difficulty.

Crosshaven Coast Guard said they were called out at around 4.30pm to reports that a child had been swept out to sea.

According to Crosshaven RNLI, a body of a child was recovered from the water at around 7.45pm.

In a statement, Templebreedy NS principal Doris Bryan, who was also Emily's class teacher, described her as 'kind, with a bubbly personality'.

"She had a beautiful smile," added Ms Bryan.

"She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends.

"She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl.

"On behalf of the school I extend our deepest sympathies to Emily's parents, Marta and Slawomir, her older sister Inga and her twin brother Jeremy.

"We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emily and come to terms with what has happened.

"Again our primary focus, for Emily’s sake, is with her family and loved ones."

The school has implemented a Critical Incident Plan, which includes having psychologists on site supporting pupils and staff.

Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork Dr Paul Colton, a patron of the school, said he 'cannot begin to imagine the suffering' being felt by Emily's parents and siblings.

"A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community," he added.

"I am visiting the school this morning and throughout the day.

"Practical support and prayers are assured for everyone in the school community, for Emily's family, her fellow students, the school Principal, Doris Bryan, the teachers, staff, parents/guardians and members of the Board of Management.

"I extend sympathy to you all."

'Warm smile'

A GoFundMe page set up by family friend Beata O'Sullivan said Emily loved swimming and her death had left 'an irreplaceable void in our lives'.

The appeal aims to raise money to cover funeral expenses and to create a memorial to honour Emily's memory.

"Emily was a ray of sunshine in our lives, a compassionate friend, a loving daughter, and a cherished sister," read the appeal.

"Her laughter was infectious, and her kindness knew no bounds.

"She touched the lives of everyone she met with her warm smile and boundless enthusiasm.

"Her love for swimming was just one facet of her vibrant personality, and it brought her immense joy."

