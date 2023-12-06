Tributes paid after woman who was 'loved dearly' dies in Cumbria collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman who died following a collision in Cumbria last month.

Police this week named the deceased as 68-year-old Eileen Kelly of Crosby Ravensworth, Cumbria.

Ms Kelly sustained multiple injuries following a collision between her Ford Fusion car and a Ford Transit van near Maulds Meaburn at around 10.55am on Wednesday, November 29.

She was rushed to hospital for serious medical treatment, where she later passed away.

'Deeply missed'

In a statement, Cumbria Constabulary revealed that Ms Kelly, who was a carer for her son, was a popular figure in the area.

"Eileen, aged 68, was well known by the local community and surrounding areas, and had liked playing Bingo in her spare time," read the statement.

"Former partner of Harold Metcalfe, and mother to two sons Robert and Darren.

"She was loved dearly by her sons and mainly cared for her oldest son, Robert, due to his disability.

"Eileen, who worked at Newton Rigg, and most recently Morland Primary School as a mid-day supervisor, will be deeply missed by the community of Crosby Ravensworth."

Morland Primary School also paid tribute to Ms Kelly, saying she 'brought joy' to everyone.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to Eileen's family and friends," read a statement on the school's social media.

"As a previous member of staff, Eileen brought joy and happiness to all in school.

"She will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace."

Appeal

Cumbria Constabulary have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them.

Information can be provided by calling 101, quoting incident number 73 of November 29.

The force also thanked those who assisted at the scene to help Ms Kelly.