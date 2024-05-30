Tributes paid ahead of funeral for dad who died in alleged Kerry assault
TRIBUTES have been paid to a man who died following an alleged attack in Kerry earlier this week.

Gerard Kennelly was found dead in the rural village of Knockanure on the evening of Sunday, May 26.

In a statement confirming his death, his family said he died “tragically” and would be “sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family”.

Mr Kennelly, 44, who hailed from Gortdromagowna in Knockanure, has been described as a “lovely man” by those paying tribute this week.

Martin Kennelly said he was “shocked” to hear of his death, adding “we had a great time together when I was young, lots of awesome memories”.

Gerard Kennelly was found dead on Sunday, May 26

An old schoolfriend, named Fiachra, described Mr Kennelly as “an old friend and classmate, and a lovely man”.

Paying tribute from Australia, Goretti Kennelly/Parker said: “My heart is broke to hear Gerard lost his life and is now gone to Heaven.

“I'm remembering all the good times we had together as children down at my house and up at Gerard's house, great memories, memories last a lifetime.”

Mr Kennelly leaves behind his mother Sheila, father Jerry, partner Anne and daughter Miya, as well as brothers Thomas and John, sisters Mairead and Julie and wider family and friends.

His funeral Mass takes place at 11.30am tomorrow (May 31) at Corpus Christi Church in Knockanure, followed by burial in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

A man has been charged with Mr Kennelly's manslaughter.

Kieran Brady, 35, of Athea in Co. Limerick, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Killarney District Court on June 4.

