Tributes paid as police name young man who died in Co. Down collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a young man who died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Down this week.

Jamie Marks, known as Jay, passed away after his blue Vauxhall Corsa was involved in a collision on the Ballylough Road outside Castllewellan on Friday afternoon.

Sadly, the 18-year-old from the Downpatrick area, who was the youngest of three siblings, was pronounced dead at the scene.

'A character who will be sadly missed'

Mr Marks was a former youth player with local football club Celtic Bhoys FC, who held a minute's silence ahead of all their senior and junior teams' fixtures on Saturday.

"Everyone at Celtic Bhoys FC were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden and untimely passing of our former youth player Jamie Marks," read a statement from the club.

"Jamie was a character and will be sadly missed by all that knew him including all his former teammates."

Another of Mr Marks' former teams. Kilmore Rec FC, also paid tribute to the young man.

"Everyone at the club was deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Jamie Marks," read a statement from the Crossgar side.

"Jamie was an ex-player having played for the club a couple of seasons ago. To hear of his passing at such a young age is nothing short of devastating.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Jamie's family and friends at this very sad time."

Meanwhile, his former primary school, St Brigid's in Downpatrick, posted: "We share the sadness of our local community on the tragic passing of former pupil, Jamie Marks.

"We send our condolences to Jamie's family at this heartbreaking time. You are all in our thoughts and prayers."

Funeral

A fundraiser set up to help Mr Marks' family with funeral costs has so far raised more than £3,000.

His funeral Mass is due to take place at 11am on Tuesday at St Patrick's Church in Downpatrick.

Police are continuing to investigate the collision and have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

They have asked anyone who was travelling in the Ballylough Road area between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday to review any dash-cam footage they may have captured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1074 of February 2, 2024.