Tributes paid as three men who died in Tyrone collision are named

TRIBUTES have been paid after three men died in a road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone on Monday.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, have been named locally as Peter Finnegan, Nathan Corrigan and Petey McNamee.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

On their Facebook page, the Clogher Éire Óg Gaelic club shared a message from the Finnegan family.

The message read: "Patrick Sr, Catherine, Patrick, Sarah, Daly, Elizabeth and the entire Finnegan and Daly families, at the untimely and tragic death of their beloved Son and Brother Peter, appreciate all your kind prayers and thoughts, we would request that the house is private, only for family and close friends.

"Funeral arrangements to follow."

'Heartbreaking'

Meanwhile, Beragh Red Knights GAA club, where Corrigan and McNamee were former players, paid tribute to the young men.

"Words are hard to find to express the sadness of the local community about the heartbreaking events of Monday morning," read a statement.

"The Executive Committee and members of Beragh Red Knights GAA would like to extend their sincere sympathies to the families and friends of Nathan Corrigan, Peter McNamee and Peter Finnegan (Clogher) after their sudden and tragic deaths and our prayers are also with the young man in hospital.

"Both Nathan and Peter were past youth members of the club.

"Nathan is a brother of Senior player Callum and son of Kate and our esteemed Club Executive member, Assistant Secretary and County Committee member Damian Corrigan.

"Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dilis."

'Deepest sympathies'

St Ciaran's College in Ballygawley, where Corrigan and Finnegan were past pupils, said it would keep the young men in their prayers.

"St Ciaran's wishes to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of two of our past pupils, Nathan Corrigan and Peter Finnegan, who tragically passed away yesterday morning and also to the family of their friend Petey McNamee who sadly lost his life too," they said.

"We will keep the young man currently in hospital in our thoughts and prayers and wish him a full recovery.

"St Ciaran, pray for them."

The incident, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred at around 1.50am on Monday morning on the A5 Omagh Road at Garvaghy.

The three men who died and the man who was injured were in the car.

The driver of the lorry was not hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101.