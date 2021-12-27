Community devastated as three men die in Co. Tyrone collision

THREE men have died and another is seriously injured following a two-vehicle collision in Co. Tyrone.

The incident, involving a car and a lorry, occurred at around 1.50am on Monday morning in the Omagh Road area of Garvaghy.

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene while a fourth was taken to hospital having sustained serious injuries.

All four men were aged in their 20s.

Stephen Donnelly, Alliance Party Councillor for Omagh, expressed his shock at the news.

"Devastating news emerging from Garvaghy," he said.

"Three young lives lost and another seriously injured.

"Our thoughts as a community will be with all the families impacted."

'Heartbreaking'

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin vice-president and MLA for Mid-Ulster, Michelle O'Neill, said her thoughts were with the families affected.

"Heartbreaking news this morning that three young men have lost their lives in a fatal road collision in Garvaghy," she said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and local community.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha."

Party colleague Maolíosa McHugh also expressed his shock at the tragedy.

"Devastating news from Garvaghy this morning," said the West Tyrone MLA.

"Thinking of all families involved. Absolutely heartbreaking.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha."

The PSNI has appealed for information about the incident.

"The Omagh Road remains closed in both directions between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, as motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"Enquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101."