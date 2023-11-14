Tributes paid following death of popular Irish Country singer Kevin Prendergast

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of Irish singer Kevin Prendergast.

The Country star, who had a huge following across Britain and Ireland, died “peacefully” at home in Claremorris, Co. Mayo yesterday (November 13), his family confirmed.

The singer-songwriter, who hailed from Carramack in Tulrahan, spent many years living in Manchester, northern England before retiring back home to Brickens, near Ballyhaunis in Mayo some years ago.

He had moved to England in the 1960s, and remained there for 40 years, where he was a familiar face among the Irish community in Manchester.

He began performing at clubs such as the Adria and quickly developed a loyal following.

When he began recording his music his albums were hits across Britain and Ireland.

Tributes have flooded in from friends and fans across Manchester since his death.

Martin Clooney said he was a “lovely man, a long-time friend who I had the pleasure of playing drums with many times over the years”.

Jeanette Lyons said she enjoyed “many a song and dance growing up between Manchester and Ballyhaunis in the presence of this great, genuine, lovely, talented true Irish Man”.

Phil McLoughlin added: “So sorry to hear this sad news. RIP Kevin, you made our special day extra special by entertaining us and all our friends at our wedding in Bristol in 1987.

“Thank you, our loss is Heaven’s gain.”

Predeceased by his parents John Austin and Ann, brothers Sean, Brendan, Tom, Ray and Gerald, Kevin leaves behind his his sisters in law Marian and Eileen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

His funeral Mass will take place at St Mary's Church in Logboy at 12noon on Friday, November 17, followed by a burial in Tulrahan Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Donnellan Undertakers Facebook page.