Tributes paid to 'kind and pleasant' teen who died following Co. Fermanagh collision

TRIBUTES have been paid to a teenager who passed away days after a collision in Co. Fermanagh.

Oisin Gregg, 18, was involved in a two-vehicle collision in Kesh last Friday, June 7.

On Thursday, the PSNI revealed that Mr Gregg had since passed away from his injuries in hospital.

Following the news, Mr Gregg's former primary school said the entire community had been left devastated by his death.

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely passing of our past pupil, Oisin Gregg," read a statement from Belleek Primary School.

"Oisin was a quiet-natured and caring child with a love for football."

It added: "Oisin's tragic death has devastated the entire community of Belleek, we hope some comfort will be brought to the Gregg family in knowing that we will all do our very best to support you all in the days, weeks, months and even years ahead."

'Hardworking young man'

Another of Mr Gregg's schools, Devenish College, paid tribute to his 'spirit and enthusiasm'.

"The Devenish College community are devastated and heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of our former student, Oisin Gregg," read a statement.

"Oisin offered so much to our college during his five years as a student.

"He was such a kind, pleasant, mannerly and hardworking young man, with a fantastic spirit and enthusiasm.

"His love of sport was so evident in soccer and athletics.

"He also represented our school in rugby, being a key member of the 2022 Pollock Cup winning team."

Meanwhile, Enniskillen RFC, with whom Mr Gregg played rugby, also offered their condolences.

"The club would like to send our condolences to the family of Oisin Gregg who passed away earlier this week," read a statement.

"Oisin was a key player for Skins U16s, joining in 2021 he got his team the winning try in the semi-final with his incredible speed and footwork to help them qualify for the final against Armagh RFC.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this hard time."

The funeral of Mr Gregg, who was one of five siblings, is due to take place this afternoon at Slavin Parish Church in Enniskillen.

Mr Gregg was driving a silver Peugeot 207 Sport HDI when it was involved in a collision with a blue Honda Accord on the Letterboy Road at 6pm on Friday, June 7.

Police have reiterated their appeal for witnesses or those with camera footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1515 of June 7.